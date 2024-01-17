Carmel police: Colts’ owner Jim Irsay found unresponsive in ‘overdose’

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — In December, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was found in bed unresponsive, cold to the touch and gasping for air, documents provided Wednesday from Carmel Police Department say.

A police report calls the case an “overdose.”

Police were sent to his home on West 116th Street at 4:30 a.m. Dec. 8, the police incident report says. Five officers responded. The report says the 64-year-old Girl was “blue in color.”

Officer Branden Owens wrote, “When I got inside, I was told by an adult male, that I wasn’t able to identify, the patient, later identified as James Irsay, had fallen in the bathroom and was moved to his bed. Irsay had oxygen in his nose, was cool to the touch and had agonal breathing. I felt for a pulse which was weak and slow. I gave a sternum rub which had no effect. I immediately began opening my issued Narcan while my partner set up the AED.”

Narcan is a delivery device for the drug naloxone, used for people suffering from heroin addition.

Owens continued, “I gave Narcan but fire arrived on scene prior to the AED being completed. Irsay was moved to the floor and medics took over. I assisted medics in carrying Irsay from his room outside where we placed him on a cot. He was transported to the hospital via ambulance.”

Another part of the report, from Officer Jay Jacob, said Irsay “responded slightly” to the Narcan given by Owens.

Jacob also reported, “At this time, it is unknown was Mr. Irsay had ingested prior to our arrival.”

Jacob’s report also says, as he was gathering medical information, he was given a list of medications Irsay was taking. Carmel Police Department blacked out the portion of the report that listed the medications. The report also blacked out areas on the 66-year-old male “complainant” who reported Irsay’s medical emergency and provided police with the list of medications.

As reported by News 8 last month, Jim Irsay was being treated for a “severe respiratory illness.” Irsay cancelled a performance with his band and the family asked for privacy at that time.

Statement