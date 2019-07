CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – A number of police departments around the country have posted videos of officers miming the words to popular songs.

The Carmel Police Department recently got in on the fun. They posted a video of Officer VanTreese lip syncing to ‘That Thing You Do’ by The Wonders.

The post has been shared more than 1,000 times and liked more than 1,3000 times.

During his performance he air drums and even manages to incorporate a doughnut.

Check out his performance here.