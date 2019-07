CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Carmel are looking for two theft suspects.

According to the Carmel Police Department, on July 15, two people were involved in a theft at a Carmel Target.

Police said the two suspects were seen leaving the store’s parking lot in a white Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500.