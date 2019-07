CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police are seeking help to identify two people in a fraud case.

At 1:19 p.m. Wednesday, the two people bought two Apple MacBook Pro laptop computers with a stolen credit card at the Best Buy at 10025 N. Michigan Road, according to a news release from Lt. Joe Bickel. Police released two photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the suspects was asked to call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.