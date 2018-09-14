Carmel Porchfest takes place on Sunday

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Porches will be turning into stages for local musicians for the AAA Insurance Carmel Porchfest on Sunday.

Approximately 20 homes will be opening up their porches for nearly 40 local musicians to perform.

This is the fifth year the event has been held in the Carmel Arts & Design District. Streets will be closed off, allowing people to set up chairs in the street to watch and listen to the music.

The event will be held from 1 to 5:30 p.m. It’s a free event and people are able to bring their own food and drinks.

There will also be food and drinks available from local restaurants and bars.