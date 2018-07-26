Carmel tuxedo shop helps Coleman family

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – DC Tux is a popular tuxedo shop in Carmel. Since the 1970s, the shop

has prepared thousands for that special event.

This week, the family-owned business received a call for assistance. A family needed white tuxedos to burry seven family members.

The request was for the Colemans. The Indianapolis family lost nine members in Thursday duck boat accident that claimed 17 lives in Branson, Missouri.

Tia Coleman and her nephew survived. Tia lost her husband and three children in the boat accident. She requested that the men and boys would wear all white tuxedos in the funerals schedule Friday and Saturday.

DC Tux received the request for the tuxedos through 100 Black Men, and DC Tux happily donated the tuxedos.

“Tia and Donovan need to know they are not alone they have support from the entire community,” said Don Corbett of the tuxedo shop.