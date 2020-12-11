Carmel Walmart closes until Sunday to ‘sanitize the building’

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Walmart in Carmel will be closed until Sunday morning.

The store, located near Meridian and 151st streets, is closing at 2 p.m. Friday, “in light of the current circumstances and out of an abundance of caution,” according to a Facebook post.

“We are using this time to clean and sanitize the building,” the post says.

The store will reopen to the public on Sunday at 7 a.m.

The store says the pharmacy will continue to provide drive-up service in the parking lot and mail delivery.

The online grocery will remain in operation.