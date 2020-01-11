Home/Latest News, Local, News, Top Video/Carmel woman celebrates 108th birthday

Top Video

Carmel woman celebrates 108th birthday

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

Carmel woman celebrates 108th birthday

Share

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel woman celebrated her 108th birthday on Saturday!

Jennie Zawada turned 108 on Thursday.

She is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and lived in Florida most of her life before moving to Indiana three years ago to live closer to family.

She credits her long life to being very independent.

“I took care of my own home. I cut the grass, raked up the leaves, dug up the weeds and took care of the yard when my husband died,” Zawada said.

She says she doesn’t feel 108 and tries to live a healthy lifestyle. She still loves to cook and read recipes.

  • Jennie’s 107th birthday celebration. (Provided Photo/Nancy Dwyer)
  • Jennie Zawada with her niece, Nancy Dwyer. (Provided Photo/Nancy Dwyer)
  • Jennie Zawada as a child. (Provided Photo/Nancy Dwyer)
  • Stanley & Jenny Piotrowski Zawada. Wedding of Stanley Zawada & Jennie Petrofske July 1, 1944. (Provided Photo/Nancy Dwyer)

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE TOP VIDEO STORIES

Rapper Trick Daddy arrested in Miami on DUI, drug charges

by: Associated PressAssociated Press /

I

An officer found the rapper when responding to reports of a driver hitting signs and running red lights in a Range Rover early Saturday.
Read the Full Article

Carmel woman celebrates 108th birthday

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

She credits her long life to being very independent.

Read the Full Article

Firefighter dies as Australia works on long-term battle plan

by: Nick Perry, Associated PressNick Perry, Associated Press /

I

BURRAGATE, Australia (AP) — A firefighter was killed by a […]
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Rapper Trick Daddy arrested in Miami on DUI, drug charges

News /

Carmel woman celebrates 108th birthday

Top Video /

Firefighter dies as Australia works on long-term battle plan

News /

Whiteland teen remembered on 16th birthday with axe-throwing fundraiser

Top Video /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.