Carmel woman celebrates 108th birthday

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel woman celebrated her 108th birthday on Saturday!

Jennie Zawada turned 108 on Thursday.

She is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and lived in Florida most of her life before moving to Indiana three years ago to live closer to family.

She credits her long life to being very independent.

“I took care of my own home. I cut the grass, raked up the leaves, dug up the weeds and took care of the yard when my husband died,” Zawada said.

She says she doesn’t feel 108 and tries to live a healthy lifestyle. She still loves to cook and read recipes.