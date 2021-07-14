News

Carmel zoning board ponders whether to appeal GOAT tavern ruling from judge

A view of the GOAT tavern in Carmel, Indiana, on Dec. 8, 2020. (WISH Photo/Andy Garrison)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The city government says its Board of Zoning Appeals is weighing its next step after a Hamilton County judge this week vacated a 4-1 vote in April to deny a use variance for the GOAT tavern.

The judge ordered the board to try again.

Kevin and Megan Paul, owners of the Greatest of All Taverns, had asked the judge to reverse the BZA decision for the restaurant and tavern located downtown at 220 Second St. Southwest.

The tavern first opened in July 2020 in the former Bub’s Cafe. It now is closed.

The dispute began after neighbors complained to the city about noise and about tavern patrons urinating and vomiting on adjacent private properties.

A state public-access counselor on July 2 ruled in an advisory opinion that the BZA was not transparent in its actions.

Carmel government said in a statement Tuesday that Judge Jonathan Brown essentially repeated the public-access counselor’s position.

The BZA has 30 days to appeal the decision made Monday by the Hamilton County judge.

Carmel government said in its statement, “The BZA’s decision to deny the GOAT’s use variance was made at a public meeting after a full and open public hearing. While the Indiana Code requires the BZA to make written findings of fact, it does not specify how those findings are to be made.”