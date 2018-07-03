CarmelFest kicks off Tuesday afternoon

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel’s annual Independence Day celebration kicks off Tuesday. 

CarmelFest activities start at 3 p.m. on Tuesday near Carmel City Hall and the palladium. 

There will be food vendors, live music and entertainment, a kids zone, an extreme zone with things like a zipline, human foosball and hungry hippo. 

Activities were temporarily suspended just before 5 p.m. due to the possibility of severe weather. 

CarmelFest activities will run until 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. 

A 4.5 mile run/walk will kick things off Wednesday morning at 8:00 a.m. at Carmel High School. 

The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. It will all wrap up with a fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday. 

