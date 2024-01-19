Sculptors to compete at Carmel’s Festival of Ice

CARMEL, Ind. (Hamilton County Reporter) — Top ice carvers from around the country will be in Carmel through Sunday for demonstrations, the People’s Choice sculpture competition and, of course, the fan favorite: speed carving.

The Festival of Ice weekend will begin Friday evening in the Carmel Arts & Design District, where carvers will create ice masterpieces from 4-8 p.m. Visitors can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate at 111 W. Main St., Suite 130, courtesy of 1832 Brew Espresso Bar and Metronet.

Main Street carving locations include: Agave Bar & Grill, All Things Carmel, Anthony’s Chophouse, Bub’s Burgers & Ice Cream, Carmel Arts Council Gallery, Fayrouz Grill, Hamilton County Tourism, Muldoon’s, Petos, Savor, Tessi’s Beauty Shop, and Woodys Library Restaurant.

On Saturday, the ice carving will be at Carter Green from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sculpting professionals will create masterpieces and then participate in the People’s Choice sculpture voting from noon-5 p.m.

Speed carving

On Sunday, the competition kicks into high gear as the carvers return for the grand finale speed carving competition from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The People’s Choice sculpture competition winners will also be announced at the end of the event.

The professional Festival of Ice sculptors and assistants include:

Titus Arensberg – Newark, Ohio.

William Bebrowksy – Lexington, Kentucky.

Tim Calloway – Newland, North Carolina.

Aaron Costic – Nebo, North Carolina.

Zachary Crossman – Tampa, Florida.

Shannon Gerasimchik – New Bremen, Ohio.

Ben Goebel – Whitmore Lake, Michigan.

Jim Houser – Huntington, Indiana.

Stephan Koch – Daleville, Indiana.

Stan Kolonko – Jordan, New York.

Kyle Price – Winchester, Kentucky.

Dan RebHolz – Addison, Illinois.

Matthew Stoddart – Lexington, Kentucky.

Michael Stoddart – Lexington, Kentucky.

Aaron Whitten – Commerce Township, Michigan.

Jules Yashchenko – Lexington, Kentucky.

Along with the Festival of Ice, The Ice at Carter Green rink will be open for skating all weekend. Cost and other details are at TheIceatCarterGreen.com.

Chili Cook-Off

Are you a fan of chili? Taste-test and vote for your favorite Carmel Fire Department’s chili during the cook-off from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. In addition, complimentary hot chocolate, courtesy of 1832 Brew Espresso Bar and Metronet, will be handed out during the cook-off.

The Carmel Chili Cook-off (Provided Photo/City of Carmel via Hamilton County Reporter)

The launch for the newest Palladiscope show, “Frost,” has been rescheduled due to weather conditions. The first showing of Frost will debut at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. After that the show will run nightly every half hour until 9 p.m.