Carnival cruise ships collide while docking in Cozumel

COZUMEL, Mexico (AP) — A cruise ship has scraped another while docking in the Mexican Caribbean resort of Cozumel, damaging at least one of the boats and resulting in a minor injury to a passenger.

Carnival Cruise Line says the Carnival Glory ship was maneuvering when it “made contact” with the Carnival Legend Friday morning.

Videos shot by startled passengers show the noisy, slow-moving accident which left the part of the Glory mangled at the stern.

The cruise line says it is assessing the damage but the seaworthiness of the ships was not impacted.

A guest suffered a minor injury in the evacuation of a dining room.