Castroneves crashes out of Indy 500, campaigns for return

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — After waiting all season to get back into an IndyCar, Helio Castroneves’ return to the oval at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway ended with a wreck on the 145th lap.

Castroneves was exiting turn four when he lost control of the car and met the wall near the entry of pit lane.

Castroneves’ bid to join the elusive four-time Indianapolis 500 winner’s club fell short once again, and the 43-year-old spent part of the post-race interview with WISH-TV’s Charlie Clifford campaigning for a return to Indianapolis next May.

