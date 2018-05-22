Catch these Month of May exclusives on WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As all Hoosiers know, race day doesn’t just start with the green flag. WISH-TV will have exclusive coverage of several events this month leading up to race day. Here’s a look at what we’ll be bringing you.

500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard

Saturday, May 19

Central Indiana viewers get a chance to go inside this May tradition with hosts Drew Blair and Laura Steele.

500 Festival Memorial Service

Friday, May 25 at Noon

The annual 500 Festival Memorial Service honors our fallen heroes with a special ceremony. WISH-TV’s Scott Sander hosts the live broadcast coverage. The event will also be streamed on WISHTV.com.

500 Festival Snakepit Ball

Saturday, May 26 at 6:00 p.m.

The Snakepit Ball is the hottest ticket in town on race weekend. WISH-TV brings you exclusive coverage of the red carpet arrivals. Indy Style host Tracy Forner and WISH-TV’s Brenna Donnelly will host a special televised broadcast of the VIP arrivals.

WISH-TV’s Daybreak Race Day

Sunday, May 27, 5 a.m. – Noon

Daybreak goes all local, all morning on race day with 7 hours of coverage from the track. WISH-TV’s Anthony Calhoun and former racer Derek Daly will have exclusive interviews from the garages. Storm Track 8’s Randy Ollis will be tracking the race forecast, and the Daybreak crew will bring live reports from inside IMS all morning.

WISH-TV’s Post Race Coverage

Sunday, May 27 , 6 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Watch for exclusive interviews & race highlights during WISH-TV’s 6 p.m. & 10 p.m. newscasts. Plus, a special race day edition of Sports Locker at 10:30 p.m.