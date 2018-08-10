Caught on camera: suspects in Lawrence gun shop burglary

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – Authorities are asking people to view photos from surveillance video as the search continues for suspects in a gun store burglary.

KS&E Sports, 8756 Pendleton Pike, was burglarized during the overnight hours of Aug. 5 to 6 by at least two people who forcibly gained entry into the building and took seven firearms, according to Lawrence Police Department.

Agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have joined the Lawrence police investigation.

ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade association for the firearms industry, have offered a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the phones or who have information about the burglary were asked to call ATF at 1-800-283-4867, email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information through ATF’s website at atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the ReportIt app or by visiting reportit.com. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.