CDC says suicide rates are on the rise

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The topic of suicide is back in the national spotlight after Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain both took their own lives last week.

A report by the CDC said across the board, suicide rates have increased more than 30 percent in half of the states since 1999.

The CDC also said close to 45,000 people committed suicide in 2016 alone.

A local psychologist with Indiana University Heath said it is something she sees in her office often.

“Suicide is always something we’re assessing in patients. It has been creeping up in the last decades despite efforts to reduce stigma and improve outreach. We have not really made a great dent in reducing suicide rates, so always something we’re worried about,” said IU Health clinical psychologist, Yelena Chernyak.

Chernyak said they have learned more and more about what some of the risk factors are have there is research to back it up but no one can get into someone’s mind.

She said social isolation is an important sign that someone is not well.

“Social isolation in general can be a sign of depression but especially if you’re seeing your loved one withdrawing socially, avoiding, being more irritable, possibly even difficult to get along with,” Chernyak said.

Often times this is something the social network may notice.

“Being there and available to listen is one of the most important things. You don’t have to necessarily confront someone. It’s unlikely that someone is necessarily going to admit to it if they weren’t already reaching out to talk about it,” she said.

Warning signs of suicidal thoughts can be increased anxiety, feeling like a burden, extreme mood swings, and feeling hopeless. Extreme signs include talking about wanting to die or even making plans for suicide.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 for anyone who needs help. That number is 1-800-273-8255.



Additional resources can be found on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website.

