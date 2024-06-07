Celebrate Italian food, culture at Holy Rosary Church

Holy Rosary Church in Indianapolis is excited to announce the summer highlight from 5-11 p.m. Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, at 520 Stevens St and surrounding Lacy Park.

Experience the joy of an outdoor Italian festival with delicious food, music, and fun activities for all ages – and it’s all free!

Enjoy over 25 Italian dishes, music, dancing, and even inflatable fun for the kids.

Decorated with lights and Italian bikes, the atmosphere is lively and colorful.

Plus, learn to play Bocce with the Italian Heritage Society at Lacy Park.

Join the special 7 p.m. Mass on Saturday, June 15, preceded by a beautiful Italian religious procession.

Come and celebrate Italian culture and community at Holy Rosary Catholic Church!

This food will be featured June 14-15, 2024, at the Holy Rosary Church's Italian Street Festival in Indianapolis. The food was shown June 7, 2024, on "All Indiana." (WISH Photo/Gregg Montgomery)