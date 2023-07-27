Celebrate National Lasagna Day at these 8 local pasta pushers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — National Lasagna Day falls on July 29 each year serving as a reminder of the culinary creation, urging everyone to partake in its deliciousness on a regular basis.

Anyone raised with “Garfield” knows the cat’s deep admiration for the delights of a superb lasagna. The concept of “Garfield Mondays” emerged from the show, encompassing the joyous indulgence of devouring lasagna while lazily lounging in bed.

TikTok users started a new trend last fall, adding millions of posts using trending audio from a recipe post asking, “Why is no one talking about mini lasagna in a loaf pan?”

Many love the popular dish; However, making the popular dish from scratch can be a tedious process, so consider outsourcing the labor of love by supporting local businesses that carry the deep dish pasta bake.

Mama Carolla’s

In addition to their Traditional Beef Lasagna ($19), this SoBro Italian staple features a Rosemary Chicken Lasagna ($20) layered with a combination of wild mushrooms, spinach, creamy ricotta cheese, and fresh mozzarella. It’s plated with a tomato butter sauce. 1031 E. 54th St., 317-259-9412, mamacarollas.com

Iozzo’s Garden of Italy

Head to this South Meridian gem for their irresistible Lasagna Bolognese ($27). Layers of pasta, five cheeses, and rich Bolognese sauce harmonize with velvety Alfredo. Franklin residents won’t have to head Indy to try, the restaurant announced on Facebook Sunday, July 23, they’ll be a opening their second location in early 2024. 946 S. Meridian St., 317-974-1100, iozzos.com

Ambrosia

The Pizzi family has crafted a recognized Lasagna ($26) recipe featuring a blend of bechamel parmesan cream and savory meat ragu they have been serving up in Broad Ripple since 1979 and featuring on their sister restaurants’ menus. 5903 N. College Ave., 317-255-3096, ambrosiaindy.com

Bocca

Fall Creek Place has a modern Italian restaurant with Pizzi family lineage, has been serving up their beef, béchamel, and meat ragu lasagna ($24) since opening in November 2021. 122 E. 22nd St., 317-426-2045, boccaindy.com

Maialina Italian Kitchen + Bar

Also coming from Ambrosia family ties, this Fountain Square addition to the city’s Italian dining scene brings its famous lasagna ($23) with four layers of béchamel parmesan cream and meat ragu to a corner window space across from the theatre building. 1103 Prospect St., 317-982-7676, maialinaindy.com

Sangiovese Ristorante

With locations in the Ironworks at Keystone and at Fishers District, the Lasagna Alla Bolognese ($24) has become a favorite menu item. Experience the flavors of a harmonious mix of luscious béchamel and marinara sauces. Ironworks at Keystone, 2727 E. 86th St. Suite 110, 317-757-5913; The Yard at Fishers District, 9708 District North Dr., 317-219-6413; sangioveseristorante.com

Iaria’s

Baked Lasagna ($14) comes at a price of $14 at this Fletcher Place restaurant in operation for four generations. It is crafted using the highest quality ricotta cheese and seasoned ground beef. The lasagna is then crowned with their tomato sauce. For a complete dining experience, customers have the option to upgrade their order by adding a delightful minestrone soup or a refreshing garden salad for an additional $3. 317 S. College Ave., 317-638-7706, iariasrestaurant.com

Send a Friend Lasagna

With six mainstay Lasagnas (prices vary) including a gluten-free, vegetarian lasagna, and a monthly Lasagna of the Month, there’s something for all lasagna lovers. Send one to your friend, family, or to your own front door. To watch owner Stephanie Daily’s appearance on “All Indiana,” click here. 317-679-9529, sendafriendlasagna.com