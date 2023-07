Celebrating 50 years with Indy GreekFest

The Indianapolis Greek Festival, also known as Indy GreekFest, is celebrating its 50th year hosting this event.

Their Spokesperson and Marketing Director, Lenie Tsakonas, visited today to discuss the upcoming festival.

The Indy GreekFest will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on August 25th and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on August 26th at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Carmel, Indiana.

Visit indygreekfest.org for more.