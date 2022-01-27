News

Celebrating National Chocolate Cake Day with High Velocity

Happy National Chocolate Cake Day! Today we celebrated with Triple Chocolate Cake from High Velocity.

This is the perfect time to visit their restaurant as they are a part of Devour Indy’s Winterfest.

Matt Vest, general manager of High Velocity, and Kyle Loudermilk, assistant general manager of High Velocity, joined us with their chocolate cake and to share more about their current Devour Indy menu where they’re offering a $40 dinner 3-course dinner for two.







High Velocity has you covered in all things sports. Root for your favorite team on one of over 60 HDTVs while enjoying modern American Fare, local beers on draft and hand-crafted cocktails. Going to the game? Be on the lookout for Game Day Specials before you head to nearby Indianapolis Indians, Colts, and Pacers–all in walking distance!

The restaurant is located at, 10 South West Street Indianapolis, Indiana 46204.

Parking in the JW Marriott parking garage is FREE for all High Velocity customers for the first 3 hours. Regular rates apply after 3 hours. Parking tickets can be validated at the host stand.

For more information visit:

highvelocityindy.com

yelp.com/biz/high-velocity-indianapolis