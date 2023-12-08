Celebrating the start of Hanukkah

Great-grandfather Louis was a man of unwavering determination, instilling a strong work ethic in his young children from an early age.

Rising before the break of dawn at 3 in the morning, he would rouse his kids with a resounding call to action, declaring, “GET UP! The day is half over!”

It was a time when education often took a back seat to the demands of labor, particularly in the early 1910s and ’20s. Many children of that era never progressed beyond grade school due to the necessity of work.

The Shapiro children of the second generation, however, were fortunate to receive an education while also bearing the weight of a full workload in their family’s grocery business.

For over 115 years, Shapiro’s kosher-style Delicatessen has been an enduring institution in the heart of Indianapolis.

Renowned for their towering sandwiches, their commitment to quality shines through in the slow-cooking of meats, including corned beef, pastrami, and brisket, all prepared in-store.

With offerings spanning breakfast, lunch, and dinner served daily, Shapiro’s remains a destination for those seeking the very best in kosher-style cuisine.