Celtic Thunder returns to Indy for a night of music and legacy

The world-famous Irish music ensemble Celtic Thunder is back in Indianapolis Thursday, with a stop at the Old National Centre on their much-anticipated Odyssey tour. Felicia Michelle from Life.Style.Live! recently caught up with lead singer Neil Byrne, who shared insights into the band’s enduring appeal, its vibrant performances, and what fans can expect from this evening’s show.

Celtic Thunder has been captivating audiences for 17 years, and Byrne has been with the group since its inception.

“We’ve been in the U.S. every year apart from the pandemic years,” he said. “People seem to gravitate toward what we do. It’s a deep resonance of Celtic music that has been there for centuries.”

The band takes classic Irish tunes and reinterprets them with their unique blend of harmony vocals and a full backing band, which consists of about 13 talented musicians on stage.

Byrne explained the dynamic of their performances: “There are four lead singers, and we all share the stage together, making quite the sound. We’re currently on a 55-day tour across the U.S. and Canada, and we’re getting fantastic crowds.” He noted the special connection the band has developed with their audience over the years. “It’s great to see more and more familiar faces every time we come back,” he added.

A Family Experience

When it comes to Celtic Thunder’s shows, the audience is as much a part of the experience as the performers. Byrne shared a humorous moment from the office when colleagues couldn’t help but sing along to their music. “We always encourage the audience to sing along,” he said, noting that it’s common to see families spanning three to four generations enjoying the show together.

“It’s fantastic to see all ages come out to experience our music. We’re seeing a lot of younger fans this tour, especially since we released a new version of ‘The Wellerman,’ which has garnered over 60 million views,” Byrne said. He emphasized that their performances are designed to engage everyone. “We want to keep people engaged for two hours; we don’t believe in having filler songs. Everything we perform hits home.”

A Colorful Journey Through Music

What sets Celtic Thunder apart is not just their musical talent but also the visual spectacle of their performances. “There’s a lot of color in the show, from Irish ballads to contemporary songs,” Byrne explained. He even wrote a song about his great-great-uncle, who was imprisoned during the 1916 Rising in Ireland, adding a personal touch and historical depth to their repertoire.

Byrne is proud of how the band manages to blend music and storytelling. “We always aim to provide a really good experience for the audience, and I think that’s why we’ve kept our crowds coming back for 17 years now,” he said, reflecting on the longevity of the band.

The Joy of Performing

As the excitement builds for tonight’s show, Byrne shared his gratitude for the band’s journey. “This tour has been absolutely fantastic, and we’re delighted with how it’s going.” For those attending, an unforgettable evening awaits, filled with music, history, and a shared love for Celtic culture.

Celtic Thunder’s return to Indianapolis promises to be a celebration of music that resonates across generations, ensuring that every attendee leaves with memories that last a lifetime.