Center Grove’s Gannon Grant talks about his commitment to Tennessee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It didn’t take long for Center Grove’s Gannon Grant to decide where he wanted to play at the next level.

“I was like, I want to go there so bad” Gannon told me about his commitment to the University of Tennessee. “The coaching staff, I love them. The way they treated my family was like it was their family.” he said.

The hard throwing right-handed pitcher chose Tennessee over more than 40 other colleges. The Vols are coming off winning the College World Series and is considered the most premiere programs in the country.

“You have a chance to go to Omaha every single year there, and that’s the goal” Gannon said “And the town is awesome, I went to my first SEC football game, and it was incredible”

Gannon is the 7th ranked player in the state of Indiana by Prep Baseball Report for the class of 2026 and has been clocked as high as 92 mph off the mound. He credits his mom and dad fo r making his into the player and person he is today.

“My dad played for the Red Sox, he loved baseball, he got me into it. My mom played college basketball so my whole family is involved, we’re always outside doing stuff getting better every day.”

During our conversation, Gannon also went to out of his way to praise the town of Center Grove.

“I love it here; the community is awesome. They support all the sports teams, that’s why I love Center Grove. They’re always about community, tradition, the culture is amazing. I’m so blessed that I get to go to high school here.”

Aside from his commitment to Tennessee, Gannon could hear his name called in the MLB Draft after his senior season, but he said he’s not even thinking about that yet.

“My goal is to win a state championship”