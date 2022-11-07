News

Centering Sisters to host events focusing on experiences of Black women

Centering Sisters is a local organization that addresses the needs and experiences of Black women and girls, and it’s partnering with The District Theatre and Madam Walker Legacy Center for two nights of powerful presentations.

On Friday, Nov. 11 is “Dear Black Girl,” and Saturday, Nov. 12 is “Loud and Unapologetic.” “Centering Sisters” co-founder Tamara Winfrey-Harris and Madame Walker Legacy Center President Kristian Stricklen joined us Monday on “All Indiana” to discuss these events.

