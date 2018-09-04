Central Indiana artists participating in ‘World Art Drop Day’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Artists from around central Indiana will be hiding their work and providing clues for people to find it Tuesday.
It’s part of World Art Drop Day.
Artists can register at myartdrop.com.
Those wanting to search for the art can find clues at My Art Drop on Facebook and Instagram.
You can also find clues and work using #myartdrop.
