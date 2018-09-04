Central Indiana artists participating in ‘World Art Drop Day’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Artists from around central Indiana will be hiding their work and providing clues for people to find it Tuesday. 

It’s part of World Art Drop Day. 

Artists can register at myartdrop.com

Those wanting to search for the art can find clues at My Art Drop on Facebook and Instagram. 

You can also find clues and work using #myartdrop. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: