Central Indiana real estate market stabilizes, offering buyers better deals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November was a great time for feasting, football, and the central Indiana real estate market.

After years of rising home prices and bumpy interest rates, things are returning to a plateau, according to Dan Brown, a realtor with F.C. Tucker.

Brown joined Daybreak on Tuesday for the monthly Real Estate Rundown, where he broke down November’s housing market report.

A ‘normal’ November

“November looks very normal, and I know that’s not exciting, but it’s actually kind of fun right now because it’s been a long couple of years. When I say that, I mean that things are returning to a plateau. That’s true of both sales prices and interest rates,” Brown said.

Home prices stayed steady in November. In fact, the median sales price for an average house in central Indiana has remained around $295,000 to $300,000 since August.

Brown says prices have “hit a ceiling” and may rise in the spring, but right now, there are some good values out there for potential homebuyers.

Inventory

“People are having a little bit more confidence in the market, so they’re putting their houses on the market,” Brown said. “We’ve had an inventory problem in central Indiana and nationally for a long time; we have a housing shortage that’s just endemic. However, it’s getting better. We’re up 10% more homes for sale than we were last year.”

The number of homes for sale dropped 28% in November, but Brown says that’s to be expected.

“November (is) when people don’t put their house on the market. They wait to get through the holidays. That’s a very seasonal thing. We don’t worry about that too much. Overall, we’re up much better than we were last year, which gives buyers more to choose from.”

Interest rates

Interest rates flattened out in November after jumping almost a full point in October.

“The interest rate news for the month of November is that they evened out. They stopped rising after a pretty substantial rise in October and they stand right about 6.85%, which is well, well below where they were this time last year. That’s good news,” Brown said.

Advice

Sellers need to know that the central Indiana housing market is a “more normal market” than it was just a few years ago, and that means things take a bit longer, according to Brown.

“The time to sell a house, on average, is now up to about 30 days. It used to be five days. (Now) it’s normnal for a house to take 30 to 60 days to sell. That’s a normal time on market,” he said. “Of course, some of that is seasonal. As we get closer to the holiday break, people spend less time looking at houses.”

Brown’s advice for Hoosiers who want to sell their house right now? Don’t be overconfident.

“Don’t be overconfident in the market. Prepare it, price it properly, and make sure you’re ready. There’s three things that affect the sale of a home: location, price, and condition. Two of those you can change. One of those you can’t. Focus on pricing it properly and making sure it’s in the best condition you can.”