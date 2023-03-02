Central Indiana man convicted in infant daughter’s death

Indianapolis (WISH) — A jury in Hendricks County Circuit Court convicted 31-year-old Richard Osowski of Trafalgar, Ind. of aggravated battery, battery resulting in bodily injury and neglect of a dependent causing death.

A former resident of Danville, Osowski was arrested in Jan. 2020, policy say.

Danville Officers were dispatched to Hendricks Regional Health on January 11, 2020 in reference to a 4-month-old child who was brought into the ER reportedly displaying signs of a head injury, authorities say.

The child was transferred to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis and died 7 days later on January 18.

The Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the injuries to the child were caused by blunt force trauma to the head and spine.

Danville police formally charged Osowski and booked him into the Hendricks county jail on March 10, 2021. The jury found Osowski guilty on all counts on Wednesday.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 23.

Our previous reporting can be found here.