Central Indiana prepares for heavy rains, potential for flooding

by: Jenny Dreasler
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much of central Indiana is under a flood watch ahead of weekend full of heavy rain.

That rain has DPW crews working to get ahead of what could potentially cause some major problems on the roads.

“Any obstruction in a storm grate be that litter or even leaves or anything like that, that’s just one more way that the storm water sitting on the street won’t be able to drain,” said Ben Easley, with the Department of Public Works.

Easley says crews have already inspected 100 specified “rain routes,” clearing about 650 drainage structures.

DPW says storm water, forestry, traffic, and rapid response crews will all be on standby to address any issues throughout the weekend.

WISH-TV Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown says Indy and the surrounding areas could get anywhere from 2-5 inches of rain starting Thursday evening into Saturday.

“This could cause flooding. A flood watch has already been issued for our area. Mainly low lying areas, rivers and streams. We will deal with ponding on the roadways. This is a system that’s really going to impact quite a few people,” said Brown.

On top of the rain, wind will also be a problem.

“When you have a saturated environment and those gusty winds start to move through, we’re talking in some areas 35-45 mph wind gusts. There are areas under the wind advisory because of this. So yes, tree branches, tree limbs, entire trees, it’s possible for those to come down,” said Brown.”

The preps don’t stop with just Indy, Hamilton County Emergency Management has already prepared sandbags as the White River at Noblesville is under a flood warning.

Meanwhile, DPW urges everyone, to be careful.

“We want people to be very aware of their surroundings as they are looking ahead at the street where they are driving. Watch for deeper water. It’s kind of hard to see and hard to gauge how deep water can be. If you feel uncomfortable, turn around. We don’t want anybody to get into a hazardous situation,” said Easley.

DPW says they will have crews out Friday inspecting levees and checking for problem areas.

They ask you to report streets with high water or fallen tree debris to the mayor’s action center at 317-327-4622.

