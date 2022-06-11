News

Central Indiana Recreation League enacts ‘zero tolerance’ policy for abuse of officials

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — The Avon Junior Athletic Association is trying to crack down on abusive language from fans, parents, and coaches directed toward umpires and officials.

“This is a ballpark, this is a place for kids to have fun,” said AJAA Operations Director Deena Albin.

Earlier this week, Avon police were called in to help diffuse a situation after a parent got angry at an official over a call the parent disagreed with. The officer did not arrest anyone.

“To ask an individual to leave the premises, and we just needed a little extra help,” said Albin about the officer’s presence.

According to an email from the AJAA Board of Directors, a board member will attend a game to be on the lookout for unruly fan behavior. A fan may be warned once, before being asked to leave. If the behavior persists, the fan could be trespassed from the ballpark.

“It just depends on what situation is happening. We may ask an individual to leave immediately, and they may be dismissed from the premises indefinitely or they may be asked to sit in their car,” said Albin.

Albin said there is already a shortage of umpires statewide, and poor treatment of officials by fans makes it less likely they will stay on the job.

“We want everyone to understand that kids are watching. They’re watching everything that we do, everything we say,” said Albin.

These rules apply to all sports in the AJAA, including softball, football, volleyball, running, and cheer. This year alone, 3,700 kids will compete in these events.