Ceremonial groundbreaking held for new Lawrence Police Department building

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – A symbolic groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday morning for the new Lawrence Police Department building.

The new police headquarters is going up at the site of the historic Snafu Saloon on Post Road near 56th Street.

The police department has been operating out of a government building for the last eight years, since their former location was damaged by flooding.

The new location will come equipped with a fitness room, a state-of-the-art property room and a community room.

