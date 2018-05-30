Chalk messages made for students returning after Noblesville school shooting

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Classes will resume at Noblesville West Middle School on Wednesday.

For many students, it will be their first time back in the classroom since a 13-year-old boy opened fire in a science classroom, injuring teacher Jason Seaman, 29, and student Ella Whistler, 13.

Walking back into the school for the final few days of class won’t be easy for students, so, on Tuesday night, people used sidewalk chalk to write messages of hope and encouragement.

One mother read some of the messages already written on the sidewalk leading up to the main entrance of the school.

“‘We are in this together,’ ‘Noblesville strong,’ ‘thank you Mr. Seaman’ and ‘prayers for Ella,'” Andrea Theis said. “I think they want things to be normal, but they don’t really know what that’s like yet.”

The group Moms Demand Action invited people to come decorate the sidewalk for students.

“It is something we can do to show them right when they’re walking in, which is probably the point they’re going to be feeling the most anxious, that there is so much love for them and so much support for them,” said Patricia Rettig with Moms Demand Action.

People decorating the sidewalk said they know this won’t cure the pain and anxiety many students might feel, but it’s something small that could help make the first day back in class just a little easier to handle.

“None of us really know what to do, but anything we can do to maybe make one kid happier on the way back in,” Theis said.

There are three days left in the school year. The district’s last day is Friday. For the rest of the week, the school will operate in a two-hour delay.