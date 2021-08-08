News

Chance for scattered showers Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – More warm and humid air, typical for mid-August, stays with us for the next several days. However, we will get some relief from some passing showers, at times, over the next few days. We certainly need some rain as we have only had 0.02″ so far in August.

Evening – Dry weather with temperatures in the 80s this evening.

Tonight – Warm and muggy with clouds increasing toward morning. Low 70.

Monday – Becoming cloudy with scattered showers starting in the morning and possibly again in the afternoon. High 87.

Tuesday – Partly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers developing in the afternoon. High 90

From below average mid 80s last week to above average near 90 today. Whew!

With the wind from the south and all this humidity in the air, the temperature will not cool off much tonight. Warm and muggy Monday morning.

Not as hot and humid Monday because clouds and showers start moving in during the morning. Temperatures still in the 80s but some much-needed rain would help our lawns and gardens.

We may get a couple periods of showers before the rain moves out by Monday evening. Hopefully, we will add to our meager 0.02″ of rain in August as of Sunday.

8 Day Outlook – Still warm and humid with chances for scattered showers Wednesday. A break from the showers Thursday. Friday a cold front brings another chance for showers followed by some slightly cooler and less humid air for next weekend. Could be pleasant for Indycar race on Saturday and NASCAR race on Sunday.