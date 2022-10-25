News

Changes in handwriting may be early warning sign of Alzheimer’s, here’s what to look for

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2018 file photo, a doctor looks at a PET brain scan at the Banner Alzheimers Institute in Phoenix. Two experimental drugs failed to prevent or slow mental decline in a study of people who are virtually destined to develop Alzheimer's disease at a relatively young age because of rare gene flaws. The results announced Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, are another disappointment for the approach that scientists have focused on for many years -- trying to remove a harmful protein that builds up in the brains of people with the disease. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s. There is no cure, but there are early warning signs. One is how a person’s handwriting changes over time.

Alzheimer’s affects the brain and reduces motor skills. A decline in motor skills can show up as physical deteriorations. According to a paper published in Wiley Online Library, a person’s ability to write legibly is one of them.

Handwriting ‘gets shaky due to loss of muscle control, confusion and forgetfulness’ authors write in the paper.

The changes can occur up to a decade before an official diagnosis.

Other warning signs include forgetting the names of places that were once familiar, asking the same question repeatedly after getting an answer, misplacing things, increased outbursts of anger and increased anxiety.

A person can reduce their risk or delay the onset of Alzheimer’s by exercising, eating a balanced diet as well as avoiding alcohol and cigarettes.