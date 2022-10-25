Changes in handwriting may be early warning sign of Alzheimer’s, here’s what to look for

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s. There is no cure, but there are early warning signs. One is how a person’s handwriting changes over time.
Alzheimer’s affects the brain and reduces motor skills. A decline in motor skills can show up as physical deteriorations. According to a paper published in Wiley Online Library, a person’s ability to write legibly is one of them.
Handwriting ‘gets shaky due to loss of muscle control, confusion and forgetfulness’ authors write in the paper.
The changes can occur up to a decade before an official diagnosis.
Other warning signs include forgetting the names of places that were once familiar, asking the same question repeatedly after getting an answer, misplacing things, increased outbursts of anger and increased anxiety.
A person can reduce their risk or delay the onset of Alzheimer’s by exercising, eating a balanced diet as well as avoiding alcohol and cigarettes.