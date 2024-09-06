Charges filed in shooting of toddler

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two 26-year-olds who were arrested in August were formally charged today with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, according to court documents.

The two were arrested after a 3-year-old was found shot in a car Tuesday evening, police said Wednesday.

A relative of the child tells News 8 that he is expected to make a full recovery after surgery.

Just after 5:05 p.m. on August 28, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were first sent to South Belmont Avenue on a report of a person shot. While on their way, they were then sent to the intersection of South Harding Street and West Morris Street, where they found the boy shot at a Wendy’s restaurant.

Officers arrived to find the toddler. Investigators later determined the boy suffered a self-inflicted, accidental gunshot wound. They also found out the shooting happened on South Belmont Avenue.

The two 26-year-olds were arrested on felony charges of child neglect as a result of the incident, IMPD says. Anaya Velazquez and Antreaun Rice were booked into the Marion County jail.

IMPD says the shooting happened at a different location in the 2500 block of South Belmont Avenue. Detectives got a search warrant for a vehicle and located a firearm.

IMPD Sgt. William Young said “What we’ve seen over the last couple days is certainly alarming for not only our agency but the city as a whole. It is certainly disturbing whenever we see not only acts of violence toward children but when we have accidental shootings regarding children.”