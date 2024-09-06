Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Charges filed in shooting of toddler

Anaya Velazquez and Antreaun Rice (Provided Photos/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Jason Ronimous
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two 26-year-olds who were arrested in August were formally charged today with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, according to court documents.

The two were arrested after a 3-year-old was found shot in a car Tuesday evening, police said Wednesday.

A relative of the child tells News 8 that he is expected to make a full recovery after surgery.

Just after 5:05 p.m. on August 28, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were first sent to South Belmont Avenue on a report of a person shot. While on their way, they were then sent to the intersection of South Harding Street and West Morris Street, where they found the boy shot at a Wendy’s restaurant.

Officers arrived to find the toddler. Investigators later determined the boy suffered a self-inflicted, accidental gunshot wound. They also found out the shooting happened on South Belmont Avenue.

The two 26-year-olds were arrested on felony charges of child neglect as a result of the incident, IMPD says. Anaya Velazquez and Antreaun Rice were booked into the Marion County jail.

IMPD says the shooting happened at a different location in the 2500 block of South Belmont Avenue. Detectives got a search warrant for a vehicle and located a firearm.

IMPD Sgt. William Young said “What we’ve seen over the last couple days is certainly alarming for not only our agency but the city as a whole. It is certainly disturbing whenever we see not only acts of violence toward children but when we have accidental shootings regarding children.”

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Sports betting firm bet365 fined...
National News /
A rare copy of the...
National News /
‘Visionary Leadership: Mt. Vernon’s Parker...
News /
Greenwood man taken into custody...
Crime Watch 8 /
Banks backs Netanyahu on Gaza...
All Indiana Politics /
Attempt to regulate booster-funded NIL...
Sports /
Provider of free legal aid...
News /
Health Spotlight | Learning from...
Health Spotlight /