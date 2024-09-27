Check here for the latest high school football cancellations and postponements

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the remnants of hurricane Helene moving through Indiana, many high school football games have been cancelled or postponed. Check back throughout the afternoon as this list will be updated.

All IPS after-school activities, including athletics have been cancelled, makeup times TBA.

All games scheduled for Friday night in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation have been rescheduled for Saturday, September 27. Times are TBA.

Tri-West at Lebanon moved to Saturday, time TBA.

Carmel at North Central moved to 11am Saturday.

Monrovia at Speedway moved to Saturday at 10am Saturday.

Lawrence North at Ben Davis moved to 11am Saturday.

Bloomington South at Southport moved to 11am Saturday.

Edinburgh at Switzerland County moved to 6pm Saturday.

Lawrence Central at Central Grove moved to noon Saturday.

North Putnam at Cascade moved to 3pm Saturday.

Warren Central at Pike moved to Saturday at 10am.

Phalen Academy vs. Crispus Attucks moved to Monday at 7pm at Arlington.

Covenant Christian at Beech Grove moved to 10am Saturday.

Washington at Tech moved to 7pm Monday.

Indian Creek at Edgewood moved to 3pm Saturday.

Whiteland at Martinsville moved to 7pm Saturday.

Greenfield-Central at New Palestine moved to 4:30pm Saturday.

Franklin at Mooresville moved to 4pm Saturday.

Greenwood at Perry Meridian moved to 1pm Saturday.