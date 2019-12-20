Home/Latest News, Local, News, Top Picks/Download the new WISH-TV Weather app

Download the new WISH-TV Weather app

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are happy to be able to debut the new WISH-TV Weather app.

Our new app, available on iOS and Android devices, is powered by Baron.

The app is able to send you custom, life-saving alerts, even if you leave the central Indiana area.

You’ll get the latest forecasts from Storm Track 8 meteorologists, including local conditions, a video forecast and an hourly forecast.

You can also check out the interactive radar to track storms in your neighborhood.

If a storm hits your area, you can snap a picture and send it straight to News 8. We may use your photo on-air or online and give you credit.

You can also check out the latest school closings and stream News 8 newscasts.

If you have the old WISH-TV Weather app on your phone, feel free to delete it.

