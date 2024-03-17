Check out these 14 summer camps at all price levels. Two are free.

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Summer doesn’t officially start for three months. But registration for summer camps started as early as January. Parents, don’t worry! There’s still time to plan summer activities for your kids.

We found camps at all price levels – from free to $55 a week to more expensive camps that offer tuition assistance and payment plans. Best part: They all still have openings.

Price range: $60 or less

Learn about a free music camp, plus camps for kids who love riding bikes or dancing.

Joyful Noise Camp

For: Third through eighth graders who love music.

Where: Christ Church Cathedral, 125 Monument Circle.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 15-19.

Cost: Free, but there’s a $50 deposit for registration that will be refunded after the camp.

Students can make art and learn about music. There are daily field trips, and breakfast, lunch and snacks are provided. Note: If the $50 is a barrier to joining, email Nathan Wright at nathanw@cccindy.org.

Freewheelin’ Community Bikes

For: Kids ages 8-18 who love bikes.

Where: 3355 N. Central Ave.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June-July

Cost: $55/week.

Freewheelin’ camps are great for kids who want to have fun outdoors, ride their bikes with friends and go on field trips. Campers should know how to ride a bike before coming to the camp. Lunches are provided.

Kids Dance Outreach

For: Kids ages 8-11 who like music and moving.

Where: Athenaeum, 401 E. Michigan St.

When: 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday, June 3-14

Cost: $25 one-time registration fee.

Kids Dance Outreach camps always feature live music while instructors teach kids how to dance. Registration ends in May. There’s also a camp for dancers with disabilities.

StarPoint Camp

For: Budding scientists and curious kids ages 11-12.

Where: Children’s Museum Indianapolis, 3000 N. Meridian St.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 17-July 12

Cost: $30/week per child for residents of Crown Hill, Highland Vicinity, Historic Meridian Park, Mapleton-Fall Creek, Meridian Highland, and Watson-McCord. $150/week for non-neighborhood residents.

Although the camps for 6 to 10 year olds are sold out, there’s still space for 11 to 12 year olds. Each of the four weeks has a different theme and related activities: pop culture, science, museum creations and Greece.

Indy Parks

For: Kids ages 4-17 who love exploring parks.

Where: Parks across the city. (Locations listed here.)

When: Week-long day camps from the end of May through July.

Cost: $50-$210 for day camps, with a $15 deposit required.

Find a camp in your neighborhood or check out different parts of the city. Kids can learn mural painting at Garfield Park, go bird-watching at Eagle Creek Park or enjoy a different theme every week at Brookside Park and Frederick Douglass Park. Some camps have filled up, but there are still plenty of fun camps open for registration.

Price range: $150-$250

Want to learn Arabic? There’s a free camp for that. Plus: An improv comedy camp, a West African dance camp and an art and nature camp for children with disabilities.

Camp GATHER, GATHER on the Move

For: Children and teens who have intellectual, emotional and physical disabilities and who love nature, sports and art. Age groups are 6-13 and 14-18.

Where: Rhodius Park, 1720 W Wilkins St.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 3-July 19

Cost: $150/week.

There’s a 3-to-1 ratio of staff to campers at this westside park, and staff will lead activities like nature walks, tennis, pottery, group music and more. Register here for Camp GATHER (ages 6-13) and here for GATHER on the move (ages 14-18) or call 317-327-7275.

ComedySportz Improv Camps

For: Fourth graders through high school students who like to make people laugh.

Where: The Wit Theater, 3808 Shelby St.

When: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Dates are June 10-14 for fourth and fifth graders; June 17-21 for middle schoolers and July 8-12 for high schoolers.

Cost: $199/week.

Kids can learn confidence, teamwork and listening skills through improv games. Campers get a free T-shirt and will wrap up the week with a performance for friends and family.

Iibada Dance Company

For: Kids ages 5-12 interested in dancing and making crafts.

Where: 609 E. 29th St.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 10-14.

Cost: $250/week.

Instructors at this Black-owned and -operated dance company teach students about West African culture through crafts and dance. Campers will play games, perform and learn about ballet and modern dance. Note: After-care is available from 3 to 5 p.m. for $25/day.

International School of Indiana Language & Enrichment Camps

For: Kindergartners through sixth graders who love learning languages.

Where: 4330 N. Michigan Road

When: Language camps: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 24-July 19. Enrichment camps: 8 to 11:30 a.m. camps and 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. camps Monday-Friday, June 24-June 28 and July 8-12. Extended care available.

Cost: $250/week for language camps–except for Arabic camp, which is free. $192-$240/week for enrichment camps.

Language camps host teachers from IU’s Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, who teach French, Spanish, Mandarin, Arabic and Portuguese at beginner and intermediate levels. Enrichment camps include chess strategy, Minecraft adventures, coding, baking and more.

Kamp Kaleidoscope

For: First through fourth graders who like variety.

Where: 9709 Allisonville Road, Fishers

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m June 3-August 1. Extended care available.

Cost: $145/two days a week; $190/three days a week; and $225/full-time. Kamp K offers financial aid you can apply for here.

Kids can have a different experience each week at Kamp K. Themes include sports, science and international cultures.

Price range: Over $250

These more expensive camps offer tuition assistance and/or payment plans.

Indy Art Center

For: Kid creators ages 2-18.

Where: Indy Art Center, 820 E 76th St.

When: Morning, afternoon, day and week-long camps June-July.

Cost: Ranges from $14 for a one-hour class to $384/week for the most expensive week-long camps. Indy Art Center offers tuition assistance and payment plans.

Make art in every medium: ceramics, painting, glass, drawing and more. The website features a search tool where you can filter by age, teacher you prefer, length of the camp, availability and other useful options.

CampJCC Indy

For: Kindergartners through ninth graders. (Non-JCC members welcome.)

Where: JCC, 6701 Hoover Road

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June-July. Extended care available.

Cost: Day camp: $360/week ($275 for JCC members); equestrian camp: $553/week ($453 for JCC members); tennis camp: $422/week ($339 for JCC members). Need-based scholarships are available for request here.

Camps at the Jewish Community Center include swimming, sports, art and play. Day campers from kindergarten through third grade get swimming lessons twice a week. Kids in fourth grade and up also go on field trips.

Camp Invention

For: Kindergartners through sixth grade interested in STEM.

Where: St. Roch Catholic School, 3603 S Meridian St.; St. Thomas Aquinas School, 4600 N Illinois St.; Center for Inquiry School 70, 510 E 46th St.; Abraham Lincoln Elementary, 5241 Brehob Road

When: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday in June and early July.

Cost: $270-$280/week.

Kids get hands-on experience learning about science, technology, engineering and math. Campers will experience a prototyping studio, work with water challenges and play lots of games.

White Pine Wilderness Academy

For: Kids ages 4-6, 7-9, 10-12 and 13-17 who want to be the next Bear Grylls.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday for 4-6 year olds and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for other ages. Dates are end of May and June-July.

Where: White Pine Wilderness Academy, 841 W. 53rd St.

Cost: $435-$285/week. Ten students per year get a scholarship for 20% off. You can apply for and find more financial assistance here.

Campers are immersed in nature, learning survival skills, hearing stories, finding edible plants and walking trails. Check the website for information on the spots available for each week-long session.