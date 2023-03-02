Search
Check those tickets! Powerball winner sold in Central Indiana!

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
by: Jason Ronimous
Indianapolis (WISH) — Someone in Martinsville is $50,000 richer today!

Officials with the Hoosier Lottery say a winning Powerball Double Play ticket was purchased at Wilbur Store located at 3235 State Road 142 in Martinsville, Ind.

The winning Powerball Double Play numbers for Wed. March 1 are 7-12-16-17-39 with 22 as the Powerball.

Hoosier Lottery officials encourage players to check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery App.

If you’re a winner, lottery officials say ensure your winning ticket is in a secure location and consider meeting with a financial advisor. Then contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886.

The next Powerball drawing is Sat. March 4. The jackpot is at $151 million.

