Check your wallets: It’s National Use Your Gift Card Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday is National Use Your Gift Card Day.

The day is meant as a reminder for shoppers to use their gift cards that they may have already forgotten about.

Americans leave millions of dollars worth of gift cards unused every year. So take a look in your wallets, bags or boxes for any gift cards you may have missed.

Plus, be sure to check for deals that might maximize your gift cards. Many work just like cash and can be used in conjunction with coupons.

If you can’t find anything you like, you can organize a gift card swap party, sell it for cash or donate it to charity.

See below for some of the deals available at participating stores:

AMC Theatres – Customers can access AMC exclusive offers as long as they remember to use their gift card.

BurgerFi – Get a free order of fresh hand cut fries when customers download the BurgerFi App and use a gift card.

Chipotle – Join Chipotle Rewards and use a gift card to earn points towards free Chipotle.

Kohl’s – Use your gift card and earn $10 Kohl’s cash for every $50 spent.

LifeisGood.com – 10% off when you use a gift card.

Red Lobster – Use your Red Lobster gift card and create your own ultimate feast; pick four of more than 10 craveable creations for a feast that’s all your own.

Regal – Receive one free refill with a purchase of a large soft drink and/or large popcorn on the same day of purchase when you use your giftcard.

rue 21- 15% off total purchase when using a gift card, which is valid from Saturday, January 18 until January 26, 2020.

Saks OFF 5th – Use your Saks Off 5th gift card to shop in store or on saksoff5th.com and take advantage of the “Extra Cut Clearance Event” on January 18, 2020.

Simon Malls – Use your Simon Giftcard® at more than 200 Simon centers nationwide and treat yourself to no purchase fees on American Express® Simon Giftcards® on January 18th only.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.