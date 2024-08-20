Chef Mike Gomez prepares for World Food Championships in Indy

Chef Mike Gomez prepares for World Food Championships in Indy

Chef Mike Gomez of G Gomez BBQ is preparing for the World Food Championships (WFC) in Indianapolis from November 8-12, 2024.

Mike, a competitor in the WFC, is also part of Team Indiana.

The WFC is one of the biggest food competitions in the world, where top chefs from around the globe compete in different categories.

This year, winners will be crowned in 12 categories, including Bacon and Seafood.

Mike will be competing in the Bacon category.

Culinary Crossroads, a project that promotes Indiana’s food scene, helped bring the WFC to Indianapolis.

The event will let food lovers taste various dishes, watch cooking demos, and check out products from sponsors.

Chef Mike has shared his plans for the competition.

He will make a Dutch baby pancake with bacon jam, bacon lardons, berries, cream, and bacon maple syrup.

He will show how he prepares each part and then puts it all together into a tasty dish.

The World Food Championships is set to be an exciting event, celebrating culinary talent from around the world.

Mark your calendars and join in at the Indiana State Fairgrounds this November!