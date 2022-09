News

Chef Tia of Chick Scratch prepares Honey Hot Wings, Fried Chicken Pasta Alfredo, Cajun Crab Fries, more

Chef Tia Harrison, chef/owner of Chicken Scratch, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a taste of her Cajun Crab Fries, Fried Chicken Pasta Alfredo, Honey Hot Wings and a Honey Hot Club Chicken Sandwich.

Chicken Scratch is located at 5308 N Keystone Avenue.

Phone: 317-426-3457

Chef Tia & Co is located at 4955 W Washington St.

Phone: 317-672-3939

Social Media:

Instagram, Facebook, TikTok: @chickenscratchindy

For more information, click here.