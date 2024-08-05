Chicago announces October concert at Brown County Music Center

Autumn in Brown County means falling leaves, warm apple cider, and the music of Chicago. The legendary rock band will perform at the Brown County Music Center in Nashville on Tuesday, Oct. 22. (Provided Photo/Brown County Music Center)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Autumn in Brown County means falling leaves, warm apple cider, and the music of legendary rock band Chicago.

Chicago will perform at the Brown County Music Center in Nashville on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

From the signature sound of the Chicago horns, their iconic vocalists, and a few dozen classic songs, the band’s concerts are celebrations.

2024 marks the band’s 57th consecutive year of touring. The original three band members are Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals and James Pankow on trombone.

Chicago is one of the most successful bands in history with more than 100,000,000 records sold worldwide. The band has amassed 21 Top 10 singles, 5 consecutive Number One albums, and 11 Number One singles. An incredible 25 of their 38 albums have been certified platinum.

How to get tickets

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. and will be available at www.browncountymusiccenter.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

Tickets will also be available in person at the Brown County Music Center box office ticketing window and by phone at 812-988-5323.