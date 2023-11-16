Chick-fil-A testing drone delivery and Andre 3000 releasing instrumental flute album…Is This Anything?

Chick-fil-A testing drone delivery and Andre 3000 releasing instrumental flute album…Is This Anything?

André “3000” Benjamin, a member of the iconic hip-hop duo OutKast, is set to release his first album in 17 years, and it’s a departure from what fans might anticipate.

His debut solo album, titled “New Blue Sun,” is focused on woodwind instruments, with Benjamin prominently playing the flute throughout the entire album, collaborating with other instrumentalists.

The album features some lengthy tracks, including the 12-minute opener, humorously titled “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a Rap Album, but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time.”

The album is scheduled for release on November 17th.

In other news, Chick-fil-A is piloting a new drone delivery system at select locations, offering customers even more convenience for enjoying their chicken.

Currently available at limited locations, such as one near Tampa, Florida, customers can request this service through the Chick-fil-A app.

However, it’s important to note that drone delivery is only accessible during specific hours and within a defined distance.

There is no information available regarding whether the drones are operated by Chick-fil-A’s famous cows.