Taylor Swift and boyfriend cause American Airlines to change flight numbers

Taylor Swift waves after the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
by: Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) — Taylor Swift was born in 1989. Travis Kelce wears jersey No. 87. American Airlines took notice. Whether you’re a Swiftie or a member of Chiefs Kingdom, if you need flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas and the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, a few flight numbers might catch your eye. Flight 1989 is scheduled to run twice from Kansas City to Las Vegas on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, both departing at 12:30 p.m. local time. And after the game, Flight 87 leaves Las Vegas for Kansas City at 12:20 a.m. local time on Feb. 12. These aren’t regularly scheduled flights, either.

