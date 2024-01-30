Taylor Swift and boyfriend cause American Airlines to change flight numbers

MIAMI (AP) — Taylor Swift was born in 1989. Travis Kelce wears jersey No. 87. American Airlines took notice. Whether you’re a Swiftie or a member of Chiefs Kingdom, if you need flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas and the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, a few flight numbers might catch your eye. Flight 1989 is scheduled to run twice from Kansas City to Las Vegas on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, both departing at 12:30 p.m. local time. And after the game, Flight 87 leaves Las Vegas for Kansas City at 12:20 a.m. local time on Feb. 12. These aren’t regularly scheduled flights, either.