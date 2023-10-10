Child hit while riding his bike to catch school bus near Marion; condition unknown

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A child was injured Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike to catch the school bus, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office says.

Around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, officers learned that a child was hit by a vehicle in the 2700 block of West 38th Street in Marion.

Through their investigation, deputies learned that the boy was riding his bike west on the road when a General Motors brand vehicle hit the child from behind, causing severe injuries.

Investigators add that this is a 1.4-mile bike ride the boy makes daily to catch the bus.

The boy was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment. Officers say his condition is unknown.

Investigators located a black GM vehicle passenger’s side rearview mirror at the scene. Anyone who may know someone with a 1999 to 2006 GM pickup or SUV with a missing passenger-side mirror is asked to contact the Grant County Central Dispatch at 765-668-8168.

Additionally, investigators ask anyone with security cameras who lives along 38th Street to check their footage during the time frame of 6 a.m. to 6:25 a.m. Tuesday morning.