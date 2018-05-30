Child left on Warren Township Schools bus; driver, monitor suspended

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two employees of Warren Township Schools have been suspended after a child was left sleeping on a school bus, the district said Wednesday.

A statement from the district said the child was inadvertently left on the bus May 23.

A statement from Warren Township Schools, issued Wednesday night after an inquiry from News 8, said, “This type of situation is unacceptable and additional safeguards have been implemented to prevent this from happening again.”

An incident report said the driver parked the bus on the district’s bus lot, 9150 Rawles Ave., after her morning route. The driver nor the bus monitor saw the child was still sleeping on the bus, but they found the child when they returned to the bus for a precheck before the afternoon route. They found the child awake and sitting up in a bus seat.

The child’s parents, the school district’s police and the child’s principal at Lowell Elementary School were called once the child was found. The principal and the district police chief took the child home.