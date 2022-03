News

Child opera star talks record-setting career, new goals

At the age of nine Victory Brinker was named the youngest female opera singer by Guinness World Record.

Now, she’s ten-years-old, and her list of accomplishments grows by the minute.

Brinker joined us live from her home in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Watch the video above to learn about her current goals, her historical appearance on “America’s Got Talent” and more.