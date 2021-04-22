News

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis to recognize Earth Day with games, activities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Thursday is a day dedicated to planet Earth. It’s Earth Day.

EarthDay.org will hold a live stream event starting at noon.

It will include workshops, discussions and performances focusing on the climate and the environment.

On Saturday, April 24, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will also take time to recognize Earth Day.

Children will be able to make their own natural journal, create a seed ball to plant wildflowers and play a variety of earth-focused games.

