Chilly and sunny afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cool start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid-30s with a mainly clear sky. A cold front will usher in some chilly air through the day and will shift winds out of the northwest. Most will top out in the lower to mid-40s with breezy conditions through the afternoon. Tuesday night lows will fall to the mid-20s.

Wednesday will be a cold start but temperatures will start a gradual warming trend with highs touching the lower 50s. An area of high pressure will dominate the weather scene keeping us quiet and dry.

Thursday temperatures will continue to soar with most spots in the lower to mid-60s! Warmer temperatures will continue to trend through the end of the week.

The next chance of rain should arrive this weekend Saturday will be warm and sunny with highs still the lower to mid-60s. Rain should arrive Sunday with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Next week looks cooler with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.