Chilly Sunday ahead, warming up this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures well below average again today. Milder air on tap for the work week, with several rain chacnes.

Today:

Saturday’s storm system has pulled away from the region. but cloud cover remains for much of the day. That said, we should see some sunshine from time to time, especially in the afternoon hours. Highs remain cool – topping out in the lower to middle 40s.

Tonight:

Quiet weather with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Lows dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Monday:

Milder air surges into the region to open the work week. Much of the day is dry, but a weak wave moving through late afternoon could squeeze out and isolated shower – especially south of I-70.

Highs top out in the lower 50s.

8 day forecast:

For now, we’ll leave Tuesday dry with milder temperatures into the middle 50s Tuesday afternoon. A weak cold front moving through late Tuesday will bring a quick cool down for Wednesday, before a surge in temperatures return for Thursday and Friday. Rain chances ramp up as early as Wednesday afternoon, with a few thunderstorms possible both Thursday and Friday. Cooler and drier air settles in for next weekend.